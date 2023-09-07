Free maps of Antique Alley routes are available online, as well as Pop & Gran's Antiques & More at 300 E. Criner St. in Grandview. Online maps are available on Pop & Gran's Facebook page.
Antique Alley runs Sept. 15-17 from, in most locations 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and covers more than 100 miles.
Participating cities include Grandview, Cleburne, Alvarado, Keene, Joshua, Venus and Maypearl. Waxahachie participates as well, though only on Sept. 16.
