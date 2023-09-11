Cleburne’s American Legion Auxilliary Unit 50 member Marty Peters tried but failed to halt her tears Thursday while discussing eight children she never met.
One loved Pokemon another Tweety Bird while a third, a toddler at the time believed Mickey Mouse was real.
“All of these children were too young to comprehend the evil of that day,” Peters said. “The day they were assassinated by terrorists.”
Peters, during Thursday’s meeting of the Cleburne Rotary Club, paid tribute to those children and all lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on America.
“Today’s ceremony is a somber one,” Peters said. “But one I hope you walk away from with remembrances and assurances that, by us remembering history, will not repeat itself.
Peters stressed the importance of not only remembering, but passing on.
“Our parents and grandparents made sure we did not forget Pearl Harbor,” Peters said. “It is now our responsibility to our children and grandchildren, who were not born when this happened, to pass it on so that the tragedy of Sept. 11 and all the people who died will not be forgotten.”
Peters spoke of how the initial ordinariness of that day gave way to horrific loss of life and a sense of tragedy and sadness that reverberated throughout the world.
Peters detailed the timeline of each airplane hijacked and listed the number of passengers, crew and terrorists on board.
Peters took time to relay information on each of the eight children aboard the hijacked planes that day and added that, if alive today, they would range from 23 to 33 years old now.
Peters spoke of passengers aboard United Airlines Flight 93 who managed to overtake the four terrorist aboard but in the process lost their lives when the plane crashed into a Pennsylvania field.
“It is believed the hijackers in the plane were targeting the White House or the Capitol,” Peters said. “Those heroes among the passengers and crew, we do not know what their bravery and sacrifice may have changed as the events of that day unfolded.”
Objects on a table Peters set up included a firefighter helmet, police officer hat and a hard hat in tribute to firefighters, police officers and paramedics killed that day as the Twin Towers fell as well as the more than 40,000 workers who helped clear debris and recover bodies in the months after.
“Hundreds, if not more, who went on to suffer serious health issues caused by inhaling the contaminated dust,” Peters said.
Peters paid tribute as well as the service men and women who responded in the aftermath of the attacks many of whom are now veterans.
More than 300 dogs played a role in rescue efforts, Peters said.
“The last living person rescued, 27 hours after the towers collapsed, was found by one of those dogs,” Peters said.
Later in the process, the dogs worked as cadaver dogs as well as therapy and comfort dogs for rescue workers and construction workers on scene.
“After the attacks we flew the Stars and Stripes and we bounded united as one nation under God indivisible,” Peters said.
More than two decades on, thoughts of that September day still make him angry, Cleburne Rotarian and Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain said.
Fellow Rotarians expressed similar feelings.
“I was home that morning watching “The Today Show,”” Rotarian Mollie Mims said. “My feeling was just shock. You didn’t know what was going to happen. Didn’t know if there were going to be more attacks.
“A friend of ours, his brother worked at the Pentagon then but was off work that day because he was going on a trip. But he wound up taking the plane that hit the Pentagon and so, of course, was killed.”
Cleburne Rotary President Peter Kampfer received a call from his wife that morning.
“I was at work, I owned a printing and graphics company in Dallas at the time, and my wife told me to turn the radio on,” Kampfer said. “I didn’t know anything about it before then.”
Kampfer, a former Marine, said the news filled him with outrage.
“Outraged at first followed by the unbelievable sensation of this can’t be true and did this really happen?” Kampfer said. “I was also thinking what do I need to do for my family? Wondering if maybe attacks were going to happen here too. Then outrage too and mournful from seeing the victims and the human toll. I wanted to get a gun and go after them.”
Peters said she was at her tax and accounting office in Cleburne that morning.
“My mother called and told me to turn the TV in the office on,” Peters said. “At first seeing the news reports it felt like watching a movie, it felt unreal. But, as the day continued on, we all came to realize how tragic this was and how it changed the world.”
