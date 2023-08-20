Even with a temperature of 102 degrees, the legendary Goatneck Bike Ride returned to Cleburne on July 29, and was judged a great success. This was the second year for the Cleburne Education Foundation to be the official organizer of the event.
Over 1,100 riders rode on four different courses ranging from 10 to 66 miles.
“Our youngest participant was 6 and our oldest was 83,” CEF Executive Director Paige Harris said. “That just proves that cycling is for everyone!
“We had a couple of detours due to road construction this year, but our volunteers out on the routes kept everyone moving in the right direction.”
CEF officials were thrilled with the turnout of cyclists but more humbled by the support of local volunteers.
“We could not have pulled this off without the support of local businesses, civic organizations and especially our Cleburne students,” Harris said. “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of help we had to achieve this huge event!”
Local volunteer groups supporting this year’s Goatneck by serving as rest stop hosts, registrars, directional flaggers and hospitality volunteers were: H-E-B Grocery store, Walmart, Friendship Baptist Church, Cleburne Rotary Club, Johnson County Amateur Radio Association, East Cleburne Community Center, Cleburne Bible Church, Cleburne High School Girls Basketball, CHS Cheer, CHS Showstoppers, CHS Boys Basketball, CHS Cross Country, Golden Pride Band, CHS Future Farmers of America, CHS Skills USA, CHS Girls Soccer, CHS Choir and CHS Football.
The event netted over $15,000 that will be invested back into Cleburne ISD classrooms through teacher grants and support of student projects.
