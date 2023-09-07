Aug. 22 saw history made during the open mic auditions for Cleburne's annual Nashville Lights concert's coveted opening slots.
"Out of the seven songwriters who showed up to compete, all of whom were very talented, the judges decided on two performers," Nashville Lights organizer Peter Svendsen said. "Because of that, we have our first return performer. The other guy picked is a student at Cleburne High School and that's a first for us too."
Chosen were Riley Gilbreath of Crowley, who had also opened the 2021 Nashville Lights show, and Hayden Leifeste, a CHS sophomore.
Nashville Lights, now in its 10th year, showcases top country singer/songwriters from Nashville and Texas many of whom have penned hit songs for county music's biggest names. Svendsen several years ago added the open mic audition in effort to find the best in local musical talent.
Funds raised from Nashville Lights benefit the Cleburne Education Foundation, which in turn funds equipment and programs for Cleburne ISD campuses.
Nashville Lights takes place at 6 p.m. Oct. 19 at the Cleburne Conference Center, 1501 W. Henderson St.
"Riley was already really good back in 2021," Svendsen said of the two selected. "But this time around you could tell he'd grown in his musicianship and songwriting. He really brought his A game. And Hayden, even though he's young, just blew everyone away with his talent.
Although young, Leifeste harbors an old musical soul if one relatively new to songwriting.
"My dad and uncle were always playing music when I was growing up so that kind of drew me in," Leifeste said. "I tried to learn when I was a kid but could never get it down just right. But then, when we had that big winter storm a couple years back, I was shut in so taught myself to play guitar and started to learn pretty quick. Within a month I got my first song down."
Leifeste describes his sound as country, Texas red dirt music in particular.
"I tell you, I've been playing over 25 years," said Eddie Leifeste, Hayden's father. "Back in high school a buddy and I played acoustic gigs at a coffee shop on Henderson Street and gigs at Chances and other places. There weren't a lot of places to play around here back then. But Hayden's been at this a little over two years and he's better than me."
Hayden Leifeste said he only recently heard about Nashville Lights and the open mic audition held before the concert.
"I went camping with my uncle and aunt not long back," Leifeste said. "They brought it up and it really caught my interest."
Himself a veteran of singer/songwriter competitions in his younger years, Eddie Leifeste, beamed pride over his son's audition success.
"When you're in it yourself it's one thing, but when you're watching as a parent it's totally different emotions," Eddie Leifeste said. "That night at Plaza Theatre was one of my proudest moments, just watching him because he's got a real passion for this music."
Leifeste said he looks forward to sharing the stage with several of the major country songwriters of the day.
"They're the ones who write the hits for the big names," Leifeste said. "They're the creators."
Leifeste added that he's working on a new song, which he hopes to debut at Nashville Lights.
Gilbreath said he's shocked and thrilled to have secured one of the opening spots.
"I was kind of surprised to be honest," Gilbreath said. "Everybody who played the audition was really good and there were actually a couple of other people who I was sure were going to get the spot.
"Everyone was very talented and the competition was really good. So, it kind of meant more this time around because I feel I tried and competed really hard this time around and to be chosen over such tough competition is really something."
Gilbreath, 19, began playing banjo in 2016 originally playing bluegrass but later adding country to his repertoire. Gilbreath subsequently tackled guitar, bass and mandolin.
"I played with two bluegrass bands and now I have my band, Riley Gilbreath and the Lone Star Blue. We've played the bluegrass festivals at [Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum] and other places.
"Over the last two or three years I started writing songs, mainly country but recently I've been writing some bluegrass stuff for my band."
Gilbreath said he first heard of Nashville Lights in 2021 when he auditioned for and won an opening spot.
Rules prohibit an opening spot winner from auditioning the following year so Gilbreath sat out 2022 and returned to audition this year.
"2021 was great," Gilbreath said. "But honesty, this is even better. The first time around I didn't really fully understand what Nashville Lights is or what to expect. This time I'm really looking forward to mingling and visiting with the Nashville and Texas writers to get their input, criticism and tips."
Several picked for the opening slot have gone on to bigger things, including Alvarado resident Andrew Sevener, who subsequently placed second on "The Voice."
Cleburne Education Foundation President Paige Harris said she wouldn't be surprised to see Leifeste and Gilbreath succeed as well.
"We know our crowd is going to be in for a treat getting to hear these young men perform," Harris said. "I won't be surprised when they become famous and we can say we knew them way back when."
