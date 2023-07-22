After a fun-filled week in Wisconsin visiting my family, Steve and I headed home. We spent the night in Kansas City, our halfway point, and then drove south on I-35 for Texas. Navigation-wise, it’s an easy trip: I-35 from Minneapolis to Fort Worth. No GPS needed.
However, 30 minutes past Wichita, Kansas, Steve noticed an unusual car noise. With no sizeable towns nearby, we returned to Wichita to check it out. First stop: Wal-Mart, which recommended a reputable mechanic service.
Thinking it was a simple front-wheel drive fix, we dilly-dallied in the waiting room while the mechanic worked. After we spent a couple of restless hours, he checked the other wheel to be thorough.
Since we thought we’d be back on the road shortly, we continued to wait there. Soon the mechanic announced that our problem was not the bearings, but our clutch. The end of the Saturday business day was nearing, so he suggested that we return Monday morning.
With the July 4th holiday, hotels stayed booked, but fortunately, we found a nice one that included a pool, fitness center, and restaurant. Exhausted and stressed, we settled in, but the dollar signs ratcheted up by the hour as I pictured winged cartoon dollars flying away. Not trusting our Jeep, we stayed at the hotel for two nights and all day Sunday. We lounged, soaking up the plush ambiance.
On Monday, we packed up, checked out early, and drove to the shop — fully expecting the mechanic to resolve our car issue that day. Waiting, waiting and more waiting. Then he gave us a loaner car so we could grab lunch. We struggled through a looooong day since most places remained closed for the holiday. By late afternoon, we landed in a Starbucks to access the Internet and rest.
When we returned, he informed us that he had sent the Jeep to their main shop. So we sped off. Once there, the mechanic brought us more bad news. Our problem was not the clutch, but our transmission. At the end of the day. In Wichita, Kansas. On the July 4th holiday. In an era when car parts remain scarce as hens’ teeth. More winged cartoon dollars sailed away.
So we hunted for an affordable hotel for the next two nights. Finding one not too far from the shop, we parked our loaner car in the empty parking lot. Empty. No other cars. Although it was a major hotel chain with good reviews, we rarely saw any employees or guests. Hence, the empty parking lot. To be fair, it was clean, but no one dined in the restaurant — including us. Kind of creepy.
On July 4th, we wandered around. After a long, boring day, we joined the celebratory crowds for a spectacular fireworks display on the Arkansas River. Truly memorable, which cheered us.
The next day, hoping for an encouraging report about our Jeep, we checked out of our hotel — our fifth day in Wichita. However, upon our arrival, we learned that the manager had not even called the dealer about the transmission! Once I reminded him that we lived in Texas and were spending money on hotel and restaurant expenses, he got on it.
Eventually, he found options, so we waited a couple of hours to find out the results. Then the manager suggested we take the dealer’s offer that would arrive by Friday. This was Wednesday, our fifth day in Wichita. Five days with no results. Five days of unexpected expenses. Five days.
Frustrated, we determined not to spend one more night in Wichita, so we rented a car to return to Cleburne. Bye-bye more winged cartoon dollars. With the Jeep remaining in Wichita, the manager promised to call us Saturday regarding the progress. Fingers crossed.
Late that night, we arrived home. Ever so sweet. Unpacking. Laundry. Watering plants. Collapsing in our bed. No place like home.
On Saturday, I waited on pins-and-needles for the phone call. Sure enough, he called. No transmission. Ugh. We had hoped to drive up Monday to retrieve our Jeep and turn in the rental.
I slept lightly that weekend, anxious about the whole issue. When I contacted the mechanic on Monday, he sparked no hope. The transmission was in transit, but from where and when will it arrive? The dealer kept spouting in “two days.” But we had heard “two days” for over a week.
Now we must extend our car rental for another week. Just navigating the phone system to get a human to answer proved stressful. First I reached a central phone bank, but the rep couldn’t locate our reservation. Then he transferred me to accounting. While relaying our dilemma — once again — a glitch in the phone service dropped the call. Great.
Finally, after several more attempts, a real person answered — from the same location where we rented the car. Wonder of wonders. She seamlessly explained the process, untangling the incorrect information from the central phone bank rep. And, of course, she located our account and extended our reservation. Those winged cartoon dollars kept flying away.
When our family plays a board or card game that takes forever to end, we burst out singing, “It’s the game that never ends.” That’s the way I felt about our current dilemma: it’s the car problem that never ends.
Two days passed. No transmission. Finally, on Tuesday evening, the mechanic called. The transmission had arrived, and he would make the installation his top priority on Wednesday. A week after we left Wichita. Twelve days after we pulled into their shop. Relieved, we prepared to drive to Wichita on Thursday, marking it the 13th — and hopefully final — day of our “Wichita woes.”
We left Cleburne at 5 a.m. Thursday and arrived in Wichita at noon. Road-weary, I approached the manager, joking, “Did you miss us?” He chuckled. After all, we practically camped out in his lobby for five days.
Then the mechanics burst into the lobby, shaking our hands, back-slapping Steve and sharing their own car-woe stories. You would have thought we had won the lottery. No doubt, they rarely service out-of-state customers needing a transmission. It was a memorable occasion.
While Steve car-jawed with the mechanics, I handled the payment. With money from our savings dumped into our checking account, I pulled out my checkbook. Although I rarely write checks anymore, this seemed an appropriate use. But hold on! Nonchalantly, the manager announced, “We don’t take checks.” My heart raced.
Behind me, Steve regaled the mechanics with car anecdotes. They lapped it up.
I stared at Jack, the manager, “How do expect me to pay then? You never mentioned payment options. You can call my bank, and they will verify that there are sufficient funds in my account. My bank won’t let me use my debit card for such a sizable amount.”
Nonplussed, he responded, “I can’t remember the last time I wrote a check.” Not helpful. He called the owner. No checks accepted. My heart raced even more. We drove all the way from Texas, and they will not accept my check. Not good.
More joking and back-slapping with Steve and the mechanics.
Finally, Jack suggested, “Call your bank and ask them to approve this amount as a debit card purchase.” I did, and it did. Problem solved. Whew.
The car-jawing intensified with the guys.
“Jack,” I declared, “thank you for handling our Jeep dilemma with integrity. Then I winked, “But I never want to see you again.”
We all laughed. The mechanics returned to the shop. Jack returned to his computer. And we returned to our Jeep.
Finally, no more flying cartoon dollars.
