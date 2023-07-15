One night, I dreamed of two women who had recently earned their master’s degrees. As they rearranged furniture in their new office, I heard a distinctive fluttering. Oh, oh. A moth. I just knew. How can that quiet fluttering awaken anyone? But it did.
Leaping out of bed, I grabbed a fly swatter and turned on the flashlight – the kind that lights up the universe. Which, of course, wakes up my husband. The search was on.
That moth flitted from one spot to another: inside the curtain, behind furniture, by the ceiling fan. Here, there, and everywhere. I could not catch it. Steve rolled over to resume sleeping. Since he’s hard of hearing that fluttering never bothered him. But no sleeping for me. That annoying fluttering kept me awake.
Renewing my search with my handy flashlight, I tiptoed around our bedroom. No sign of it and no fluttering. Hmmm. Then I spotted it taking a flutter break on the side of our bookcase. Swat! Perfect hit. After apologizing to ‘ye ol’ moth, I dumped it into the wastebasket.
I climbed into bed and drifted off to sleep, hoping my dreams would return to those girls. Who were they? Did they get settled in their new professional digs? Meanwhile, Steve sleepily muttered, “Now there’s an essay in the making.”
Instantly, my mind lit up with ideas to include in this essay. Then I thought of another topic for a different essay. And another. And another. This after a couple of dry weeks void of ideas. I kept popping out of bed every few minutes to type up lines that “fluttered” through my mind like that doggone moth. But Steve lay dead asleep without a care in the world. So here’s to the moth who awakened my writer’s mind.
