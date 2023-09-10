When we purchased our house in 1992, we designated a laundry room wall for measuring our kids. At the time, they were 14, 12, and 11. Yardstick and pencil in hand, I marked and dated their heights. They remain there today, and I will never repaint that wall as long as we live here.
Years ago, I babysat three children and added their measurements. Then the grandkids arrived. Over time, we added more notches until they reached adulthood, with their heights no longer measured. But with five more growing grandkids, our wall continues to fill up. To date, there are 31 years of measurements for 16 people.
Oh! And the baby dolls, too! Lovingly adored, Mary, Angelica, Tiger, Katy, Kaylee, Big Baby, Little Baby, and Ballerina Baby remain frozen in time.
With inches came emotional and intellectual growing pains. As hormones emerged, reasoning skills percolated. While some hormones simmered, others boiled. While some reasoning skills quietly brewed, others erupted. The varied seasons of growth challenged our parenting skills. Did we navigate the labyrinth of child raising successfully? Frankly, I don’t know, but we sure tried.
In some circles, there’s a self-righteousness regarding parenting methods. “I’M doing it right, so MY kids won’t rebel.” Regretfully, I used to be that person. One day in the 90s, a friend introduced me to Susan (not her real name). During our conversation, Susan shared a heartbreaking story about her wayward son. While listening, I silently wondered what she did wrong in her parenting to cause her son to rebel.
Fast forward a couple of years when I experienced a heart-wrenching humbling — ever so needful. I learned my lesson the hard way when a couple of my kids raised hell, rocking my world. Dislodging my self-righteous dogma. Opening my eyes. Tenderizing my heart. Life-altering.
Years later, while strolling down the aisle in a grocery store, I bumped into my friend Cheryl. As we visited, she lamented that a mutual friend’s kids remained in full-fledged rebellion. Cheryl’s kids live remarkably well-adjusted lives, but both are stable families. Then, placing no blame on our mutual friend, Cheryl speculated, “You know, Terri, I think it’s a crap-shoot how our kids turn out.” She may be on to something.
Many who grow up in deplorable homes become stellar humans. Conversely, we all know those raised in loving homes whose lives are littered with poor choices. Most parents do their best, but we are not perfect. Trite, but true: hindsight is 20-20.
As grandparents, we see life through a broader and deeper lens. Living longer tends to adjust our perspectives. We would parent differently. But we could only parent with what we knew at the time. We don’t know what we don’t know. There’s no leaping forward to old age wisdom.
Eventually, my two kids who sowed their wild oats turned out well. Big relief! All three of mine, now in their 40s, are experiencing their own parenting challenges.
Our measuring wall not only records inches but boasts a lifetime of memories – the joys and sorrows. Parenting: a crapshoot? Maybe, but whatever challenges surface, we can give it our all and hope for the best. I sure did.
