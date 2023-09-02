“Summertime, and the livin’ is easy,” crooned Porgy and Bess. But not always. With my need to decompress from years of teaching and running T.E.A.C.H., I knew I wouldn’t churn out any essays this summer. My brain just needed to unravel. However, family, friends, and traveling filled my summer days, allowing little time for unwinding. Regardless, I treasure those busy months.
During our three months of record-breaking heat, instead of baking in my porch, I sequestered myself inside our comfortable air conditioning when not out-and-about with family and friends. Since morning temperatures recently dropped to the ’70s, though, you will find me in my porch again. It’s been a while. A pleasant breeze brushes my cheeks while birds chirp and squirrels scramble around the trees. My happy place.
Today, I am blissfully home alone — in my porch. While I love people and enjoy time with family and friends, I still need solitude. With both my husband and me now retired, we spend most days together. Of course, I love my husband, but I also enjoy my space. Experiencing a whole day to myself is a rare treat. This school year, Steve chose to serve as a monitor at T.E.A.C.H. every Tuesday. So I’m looking forward to regular alone time — regular — which I have never experienced since we started our family 45 years ago.
A day of reflection and pondering deep thoughts. Soaking in the mild weather and curling up with a good book. Typing my musings into an enjoyable rhythm. Unraveling. Decompressing. Being still. My one-day slice of paradise.
Although faced with self-appointed projects, on this day, those tasks will wait. Because Tuesday is all mine. But you will find me bursting with activity on the other days — enjoying the wonderful people in my life and working on my to-do list. And, no doubt, I will likely sneak in quiet moments on all the other days of the week, too. You can count on it.
