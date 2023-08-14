Richardson photographer Steve Caruth will discuss his craft during the 6 p.m. Aug. 22 meeting of the Cleburne Camera Club.
The event is free and open to all.
The Cleburne Camera Club meets at the JN Long Cultural Arts Center, 425 Granbury St.
Two, mostly forgotten, high school photography classes and random tips from other photographers aside, Caruth is a self-described trial-and-error photographer who is all about capturing the essence and emotion of image rather than obsessing over technical perfection.
“He loves exploring the possibilities of film, using 35mm or 120 film,” JN Long Executive Director Brittany Lewis said. “Plus occasional digital shots for a splash of variety. Whether it’s black and white, color, expired or newly available film, Steve is endlessly fascinated with what this versatile medium can achieve.”
Caruth shares his Richardson home with two cats and a refrigerator full of film.
“Steve’s journey in photography has bee captivating, and he’s ready to share his insights with all of us,” Lewis said.
The JN Long Cultural Arts Center offers numerous events, classes and programs throughout the year covering an array of artistic mediums.
For information on the Cleburne Camera Club and other JN Long events and programs, call 817-641-4908 or visit jnlongculturalarts.org.
