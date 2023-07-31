Parents and caregivers should take extra precautions when preparing and packing a school lunch. Flunking in food safety is not an option, especially when children are most vulnerable to foodborne illness.
USDA has some tips for parents and caregivers that will help them make the food safety honor roll.
Keep Cold Foods Cold and Hot Foods Hot
Cold foods: USDA recommends using insulated lunch boxes to keep food safe. Paper bags are risky because they don’t allow for proper cooling of food. Always use at least two cold sources like frozen gel packs, frozen juice boxes, or frozen water bottles to keep foods cold. Foods that sit out at room temperature are at risk of entering the “Danger Zone” (temperatures between 40-140 degrees where bacteria can multiply quickly and cause illness).
Hot foods: When packing hot foods like chili, soups, or stews, make sure to use an insulated container to keep the food hot. Keep the container closed until lunchtime to keep the food at 140 degrees or above.
If preparing lunch the night before school and refrigerating overnight, take the bag or lunchbox out just before leaving home. Pack just the amount of perishable food that can be eaten at lunchtime. That way, there won’t be a problem about the storage or safety of leftovers.
Remember the Four Steps to the Food Safety Honor Roll
- Clean — Wash hands with soapy water for 20 seconds before touching food.
- Separate — Keep raw meats separate from ready-to-eat food.
- Cook — Use a food thermometer to know your meat and poultry are fully cooked to a safe internal temperature.
- Chill — Refrigerate foods promptly. Discard foods left at room temperature for over two hours.
For information, call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov to reach a food safety specialist or chat live at ask.usda.gov.
