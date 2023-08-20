Cleburne is a hidden gem that offers a rich blend of history, culture, and natural beauty. Locals know first-hand that this charming city is full of opportunities to build new traditions for years to come.
From discovering its rich history at the Dillon Depot to learning new skills at the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum or JN Long Cultural Arts complex, Cleburne offers something for everyone.
Outdoor enthusiasts can soak up the city’s natural beauty at Cleburne State Park or enjoy the thrill of a baseball game with the Cleburne Railroaders.
From festive sweets to holiday fun, visitors can explore a range of activities at the Plaza Theatre Co., Trovato Street and Whistle Stop Christmas.
Here’s our guide to creating new traditions throughout the year in Cleburne.
A Journey into History
The Dillon Depot, a historical landmark, serves as the gateway to Cleburne’s past. This beautifully preserved railway station evokes the golden age of trains and offers a nostalgic glimpse into the city’s rich railroad history. Visitors can take guided tours to learn about the importance of the railroad to Cleburne’s growth and development. Make it a tradition to step back in time with some homemade ice cream and chili cheese dogs in their 1950s era soda fountain shop.
Step back in time and embrace the Old West at the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum. This living history museum offers a range of interactive exhibits and educational opportunities, including blacksmith classes. Gain the unique skill of traditional blacksmithing while creating unforgettable experiences with friends and family.
Whether you’re an experienced rider or a first-timer, horseback riding on the Chisholm Trail is the perfect way to embrace history, nature and the joy of being in the saddle. Create lasting memories as you explore the trails and connect with the past alongside Lake Cleburne.
Mark your calendars for the numerous events offered by the Museum throughout the year. From monthly bluegrass concerts and summer camps to easter egg hunts and historical celebrations, there is always a memory to be made at the Chisholm Trail Outdoor Museum.
Outdoor Fun for All
For nature enthusiasts and outdoor lovers, Cleburne State Park is a true paradise. Embrace nature’s beauty with picturesque hiking trails, serene lakes, and vast open spaces, the park offers a perfect setting for relaxation and recreation.
Families can start a new tradition by organizing annual camping trips or nature walks, allowing you to connect with nature and each other in a deeper, more meaningful way. Cleburne State Park also hosts various family-friendly events throughout the year, making it an ideal destination for creating annual traditions.
La Moderna Field is home to the Cleburne Railroaders, the city’s independent minor league baseball team. The excitement of cheering for the home team, the thrill of each hit, and the camaraderie among fellow fans create memories that last a lifetime.
Throughout the season, enjoy themed days like Bark in the Park, Dollar Hot Dog Night, Family Sunday or Fireworks Friday that have become home run traditions for many. Don’t forget to indulge in classic ballpark treats for the full stadium experience.
A Haven for the Arts
At the JN Long Cultural Arts Complex, creativity thrives, and traditions are born through various classes and workshops. Unleash your creativity through adult watercolor and oil painting classes, pottery, cake decorating, music or dance lessons, as well as children’s art workshops and more. Grab your friends for a ‘cup and canvas’ session—enjoy a glass of wine while painting a work of art. The act of creating art with loved ones fosters a sense of unity and accomplishment, and you’ll have tangible reminders of your time spent together. The complex also houses a gift shop with unique handcrafted items that make for thoughtful and meaningful mementos.
If you’re a fan of the performing arts, look no further than the Plaza Theatre Co. This local art house hosts an array of live theatrical performances that cater to all ages. From “The Spongebob Musical” to “Over the River and Through the Woods” or holiday favorites like, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” watching a play or musical here can become an annual tradition for the whole family.
Sweet Treats & Holiday Traditions
Satisfy your sweet tooth at Trovato Street, with a variety of artisan chocolates, over 40 flavors of root beer and nostalgic candies. Start a tradition by attending one of their fun events that range from Western-themed sarsaparilla tastings to dark chocolate date nights and holiday-themed chocolate-making classes.
As the holiday season approaches, Cleburne’s Whistle Stop Christmas celebration adds a touch of magic to the city. Held throughout November and December, the annual event features a tree lighting ceremony, pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, live nativity scenes, a lighted Christmas parade, children’s train rides, a Christmas market and more. Families can establish an annual tradition of attending Whistle Stop Christmas together, kick-starting the holiday season in a festive and joyful way.
From historic sites to sports and cultural arts, there are ample opportunities to create new traditions throughout the year. So, whether you’re a local or just passing through, start making new traditions in Cleburne today.
