The Johnson County Iris and Daylily Society, an affiliate of the American Iris Society, will host its annual Iris Plant Sale on Sept. 9 at the JN Long Cultural Arts Complex gymnasium. There will be hundreds of bare root irises to choose from with pictures of the blooms of the iris varieties to help in making choices. There will also be potted iris and daylilies with pictures of their blooms displayed.
The gym will be open from 9 a.m. to noon. There is no admission fee. Knowledgeable club members will be on hand to answer questions about the plants. For more information, email iris.daylilies@gmail.com.
Follow JCIDS on Facebook for more details about the sale at Johnson County Iris and Daylily Society.
