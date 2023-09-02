September is Sickle Cell Awareness Month, recognizing treatment of the inherited blood disorder affecting about 100,000 Americans.
Sickle cell disease restricts the ability of hemoglobin in red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout the body. This can lead to fatigue, strokes, intense pain, shortness of breath, headaches, dizziness and organ failure.
Texas-based nonprofit Carter BloodCare notes blood transfusions are key treatments to relieve sickle cell symptoms.
Eligible donors can easily support neighbors in need and others requiring transfusions. Give blood at this month’s Carter BloodCare blood drive. Opportunities to donate include:
- Sunday: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pathway Church, 325 N.W. Renfro St. in Burleson
- Sept. 10: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Westhill Church of Christ, 1100 W. Westhill Drive in Cleburne
- Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 100 S.W. Alsbury Blvd. in Burleson
- Sept. 11: Noon to 5 p.m. at Burleson ISD parking lot, 1044 S.W. Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson
- Sept. 12: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Rio Vista High School, 200 Capps St. in Rio Vista
- Sept. 13: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Owen Oil, 12001 CR 1000 in Godley
- Sept. 14: Noon to 4 p.m. at Texas Health Huguley Fort Worth South, 11801 S. I-35W in Burleson
- Sept. 18: 2-6 p.m. at Burleson Recreation Center, 550 N.W. Summercrest Blvd. in Burleson
- Sept. 21: Noon to 5 p.m. at H-E-B Grocery store, 600 W. Henderson St. in Celburne
- Sept. 22: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Leland’s Barns & Sheds, 109 Gillum St. in Grandview
- Sept. 23: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1912 Conveyor Drive in Joshua
- Sept. 24: Noon to 5 p.m. during Adventist Rodders Club Benefit for Grandview Food Pantry at Beaumont Ranch, 10736 CR 102 in Grandview
- Sept. 26: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Keene High School, 404 Charger Drive in Keene
