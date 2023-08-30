On Aug. 23, state Rep. DeWayne Burns, R-Cleburne, nominated Alex Poynter of Rio Vista, a member of the Tarleton State University ROTC program, for the Texas Armed Services Scholarship.
The scholarship was created for Texas students who aspire to serve Texas and the United States in the armed forces.
“It is always a great privilege to have the opportunity to nominate young servant leaders that represent the best qualities of House District 58 for the Texas Armed Service Scholarship Program,” Burns said. “While attending Grandview High School, Mr. Poynter served in various leadership roles, including captain of the Debate Team, captain of the Meats Judging team and as an officer of the Grandview FFA Chapter. At Tarleton, Mr. Poynter has continued this spirit of service and leadership by being extensively involved with his ROTC program. In fact, he just recently gave an entire month of his summer break to complete a training cycle at Fort Knox, Kentucky.”
First elected in 2014, Burns represents House District 58, which includes all of Johnson and Somervell counties. Burns serves as the Chairman of Land & Resource Management and serves on the Higher Education Committee. He, his wife Jennifer and their three children reside in Cleburne.
