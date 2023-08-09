High school students across North, Central and East Texas will roll up their sleeves for a lifesaving lesson in the new academic year.
Texas-based Carter BloodCare has a goal of collecting 50,000 units of whole blood at 2023-24 high school blood drives. Each unit of whole blood — when separated into its three components of red blood cells, platelets and plasma — can help save the lives of three patients in need of transfusions.
That means student donors across 57 Texas counties served by Carter BloodCare could save 150,000 lives, more than the combined populations of Tyler and Texarkana.
“Last year, we held 1,151 high school blood drives and collected 42,967 units of whole blood,” said Clinton McCoy, Carter BloodCare’s Director of Mobile Donor Recruitment and Regional Operations. “That made a difference for nearly 129,000 Texas patients who were waiting for those lifesaving components.”
Up to 25% of the community blood supply is collected through high school blood drives, he said.
And, while large-scale emergencies raise awareness, blood is required every day for medical procedures.
People receiving cancer treatments, children with anemia, car accident and severe trauma patients, mothers experiencing difficult childbirths, people undergoing open heart surgeries and organ transplants, older adults with age-related health issues, and many others depend on blood being there when it’s needed.
Donors can begin giving blood at age 16 with parental consent; those 17 and older can donate independently.
In addition, prospective donors must weigh at least 110 pounds and feel well on the day of donation.
All blood types are needed, though O negative is often critical, with less than a full day’s supply on-hand. O negative is the universal blood type. It can be used to treat any patient, regardless of individual blood type. Also, O negative is the only blood type used to treat premature and unborn babies.
Carter BloodCare offers several student donor programs, including recognition for graduates, leadership initiatives and grants for participating schools.
“Donating blood is a generous, compassionate act that develops confident, action-oriented citizens and empathetic leaders,” McCoy said. “It’s an empowering way for our young leaders of tomorrow to support their communities today.”
Upcoming drives include:
- Aug. 12: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Hotworx, 264 S.E. John Jones Drive, Unit 108, in Burleson.
- Aug. 13: 1-6 p.m. at American Legion, 8500 FM 3136 in Alvarado.
- Aug. 14: Noon to 5 p.m. at Burleson ISD, 1044 S.W. Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson.
- Aug. 15: 1-5 p.m. at Classic Chevrolet Buick GMC, 822 Walter Holliday Drive in Cleburne.
- Aug. 19: 12:30-5:30 p.m. at Walmart, 1616 W. Henderson St. in Cleburne. Sponsored by Nolands River Masonic Lodge No. 453.
- Aug. 24: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne, 201 Walls Drive in Cleburne.
- Aug. 29: 8 a.m. to noon at Chick-fil-A, 801 W. Henderson St. in Cleburne.
- Aug. 29: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Texas Health Neighborhood Care & Wellness, 2750 S.W. Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson
- Aug. 30: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Chisholm Trail Academy, 401 S. Old Betsy Road in Keene.
- Sept. 3: 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Pathway Church, 325 N.W. Renfro St. in Burleson.
- Sept. 10: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Ann Catholic Church, 100 S.W. Alsbury Blvd. in Burleson.
- Sept. 11: Noon to 5 p.m. at Burleson ISD, 1044 S.W. Wilshire Blvd. in Burleson.
- Sept. 12: 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Rio Vista High School, 200 Capps St. in Rio Vista.
- Sept. 13: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Owen Oil, 12001 CR 1000 in Godley.
- Sept. 18: 2-6 p.m. at Burleson Recreation Center, 550 N.W. Summercrest Blvd. in Burleson.
- Sept. 21: Noon to 5 p.m. at H-E-B Grocery store, 600 W. Henderson St. in Cleburne.
For information on student programs, hosting blood drives, current incentives, donation locations and more, visit CarterBloodCare.org or call 800-366-2834.
