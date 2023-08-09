Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR... * AFFECTED AREA...Along and west of the I-35 corridor. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. Also...Thursday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph Thursday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...From 103 to 109 degrees. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions. Lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorm activity could also spark new wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. &&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 10 PM CDT THURSDAY FOR AREAS ALONG AND WEST OF THE I-35 CORRIDOR... * AFFECTED AREA...Along and west of the I-35 corridor. * TIMING...This afternoon and evening. Also...Thursday afternoon and evening. * WINDS...South 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon. South 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph Thursday afternoon and evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 19 percent. * TEMPERATURES...From 103 to 109 degrees. * IMPACTS...Rapid ignition and spread of wildfires is possible due to persistent hot and dry conditions. Lightning strikes from isolated thunderstorm activity could also spark new wildfires. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that extreme fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and dry vegetation can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Avoid all outside burning and welding today. Do not toss lit cigarette butts outside. Report wild fires to the nearest fire department or law enforcement office. &&
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures 105 or greater or heat index values up to 115. * WHERE...Portions of North and Central Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&
fence fire pics and cut
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- UPDATE: Godley fire efforts ongoing; 50% contained
- Chuck Bailey remembered as an encourager, giver
- H&E announces new branch in Texas
- Keene residents call for unity amidst council division
- Local Scout Pippin flies like an Eagle
- Guest view: Democracy: Bipartisan tax plan supports news, small business
- Scott Wooten: Does God make mistakes?
- A.J. Crisp: A bittersweet farewell
- Luke Clayton: Regs on river hunting about to change
- Godley ISD establishes police department
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.