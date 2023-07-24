On July 29, the Cleburne Tractor Supply store will host a Farmers’ Market featuring locally-grown, fresh produce, as well as other seasonal products.
“This is a great opportunity for members of our community to support local farmers while also getting to enjoy deliciously fresh food,” said Troy Mahoney, manager of the Cleburne store. “As a company, we believe in fostering community relationships while supporting the rural lifestyle, and this event allows us to do just that.”
From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., shoppers can stop in for honey, homemade crafts, canned goods and baked goods, all produced by neighbors in the Cleburne area.
This event is open to the public and is at 1615 A. West Henderson St. For information, contact the Cleburne Tractor Supply at 817-641-0066.