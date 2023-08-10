“I guess you could say we’re obsessed with overhead doors,” Residential General Manager Michael “Beetle” Bailey said, “but it is our job and we love it.”
The folks at Texas Overhead Door are constantly on the lookout for advancements in overhead door technology and products and accessories for their overhead door line.
“Overhead doors are typically the largest opening in a residential and commercial property,” Bailey said. “This presents easy access for rodents to your home or business. Typically garage seals are made of a medium-weight rubber that is an easy target for a gnawing rodent. We have been in search for a solution to this problem but have never found a product that met our standards ... until now. Xcluder rodent proof garage seals feature a heavy-duty rubber outer layer lined with a patented Xcluder fill fabric that provides dependable protection against rodents and the elements.”
No one wants to think about having rodents in their home which is why thinking about rodent control before they get in is the best way to safeguarding your home.
“Creating physical barriers to keep pests out is much safer and far more cost-effective than waiting for a problem to occur and then having to remove rodents once they are inside your home,” Bailey said. “Products like caulk, mortar and spray foam are usually recommended as barrier solutions but they offer little to no protection against the gnawing power of rodents. Xcluder’s patented Rodent-Proof Fill Fabric is the only product on the market tested and proven effective against rodents by the USDA/APHIS lab. Xcluder’s collection of rodent-proof solutions is designed to safeguard popular rodent entry points including exterior and garage doors, air vents, foundation gaps and cracks, beneath roofing tiles, and points where electrical, water, gas, sewer and HVAC lines enter and exit the home and we are now dealers for this revolutionary product.”
Of course, Texas Overhead Door has built their reputation on honesty, integrity, customer satisfaction and safety in the overhead door business since 1986, but at Texas Overhead Door they want to protect your home or business in any way they can, so they use their experience and passion for overhead doors to offer the best products on the market for their customers.
If you need a new commercial or residential overhead door or need service on your existing overhead door and desire to be treated with honest and integrity visit Texas Overhead Door, 122 N.W. Hillery St. in Burleson. Visit their website at txohd.com or give them a call at 817-295-0216. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.