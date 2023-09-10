Through a $58,960 check donation that was presented Friday to Wounded Warriors Family Support, Scooter’s Coffee will help the organization provide valuable resources and programs to combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action.
Between Aug. 2-11, and in connection with Purple Heart Day on Aug. 7, customers across the 29-state Scooter’s Coffee footprint had the option to add a $1 or more donation to their order. All proceeds support Wounded Warriors Family Support to help hometown heroes heal, recover and achieve freedom and independence in their everyday lives.
“Scooter’s Coffee has made a direct and meaningful impact in the lives of combat-wounded veterans and their families,” said Kate McCauley, President of Wounded Warriors Family Support. “We are extremely thankful for the support of Scooter’s Coffee franchisees, employees and loyal customers who support our military families.”
Since 2018, Scooter’s Coffee has raised nearly $215,000 to help Wounded Warriors Family Support provide caregiver respite services and other programs to military families. The Caregiver Respite Program is designed to provide respite and supplemental services to wounded veterans, which allows them to enjoy a higher quality of life. Resources include meals, housekeeping, medical travel grants and in-home care services. These services help relieve the physical, mental and emotional burdens of family members who navigate the caregiver role for their loved one.
“Scooter’s Coffee was proud to join forces with Wounded Warriors Family Support for a sixth consecutive year to help combat-wounded veterans and families of veterans wounded, injured or killed in action,” said Bill Black, Chief Community Officer for Scooter’s Coffee. “Courage is an important core value at Scooter’s Coffee. We thank veterans for their sacrifices and courage in serving our country. With the help of Wounded Warriors Family Support, veterans and their families continue to demonstrate courage in overcoming the challenges they face in life.”
In addition to its partnership with Wounded Warriors Family Support, Scooter’s Coffee is a member of the International Franchise Association and supports the IFA’s VetFran Program.
Honorably discharged veterans who meet Scooter’s Coffee’s qualifications to be a franchisee can receive a $20,000 product credit from Scooter’s Coffee’s affiliated company Harvest Roasting for use in the first year of operation of the veteran’s first store. More information on the IFA program can be found at VetFran.com.