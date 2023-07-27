Ravin Milton has been the pharmacy manager at Royce’s Best Value Pharmacy for a year and three months.
“Everyone in this pharmacy cares more about giving personal attention to each customer rather than merely filling prescriptions,” Milton said. “They really do care about the patient and wants to see them get better. That really appealed to me and made me want to come here. I feel God brought me here for a reason and I’m grateful to be here.”
Milton has been in the industry over 26 years and has been a pharmacist for 22 years.
“I’ve known I wanted to work in the medical field since my grandfather died when I was 7,” she said. “I quickly learned I wasn’t cut out for the blood and guts part and have always loved chemistry, so I chose to be a pharmacist.”
Milton is a New Orleans transplant and is a new homeowner in Keene.
“I moved to Texas in 2002 for a job opportunity,” Milton said. “I love Texas and have especially felt at home here in Cleburne.”
Milton has three children, one son passed from complications of cerebral palsy when he was only 17. Her other two children are 22-year-old Kylie and 14-year-old Christian.
“Every day is a gift from God,” Milton said. “I am so grateful to be a part of the Royce’s Pharmacy family.”
Best Value has 13 locations and started in 1996. Royce’s Best Value Pharmacy is one of the original pharmacies in the local chain. Royce’s promotes a family environment and strive to give their customers personal treatment.
“I strive to learn all my customers by name and get to know their wants and preferences,” Milton said.
Best Value pharmacies are owned and operated by pharmacists, many of whom worked together through the years as young pharmacists for the neighborhood drug stores they would later own. They are big on relationships and on knowing their customers and on giving hometown service like it used to be given.
Drop in to Royce’s Best Value Pharmacy to have your next prescription filled and get to know your pharmacist. Milton looks forward to getting to know you.
Royce’s Pharmacy is at 502 N. Main St. in Cleburne. Give them a call at 817-645-2445 or visit their website at bestvaluepharmacies.com/bvroyces. Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.