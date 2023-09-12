Jeanne Thompson, RN, BSN, has spent her professional life helping others. She has extensive experience as an ER nurse, a medical missionary in Mexico and Nicaragua, as well as a district nurse for several schools in Maine and Texas. Thompson owns Renew You in Rio Vista along with her husband, Dr. Craig Thompson, MD, FACS.
“We have been open since June,” Thompson said. “We wanted the people of Johnson County to have access to these state of the art treatments without having to drive to the city and pay those exorbitant big city prices.”
Craig Thompson is the medical director for Renew You. He is a general surgeon, and completed his medical degree at Louisiana State University School of Medicine in 1994. Thompson is certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. He is licensed in several states and has been in practice for more than 30 years.
Renew You offers PRX Derm Perfection and photo facial peels. These peels revitalize damaged skin, diminish acne, sun damage, pigmentation and melasma. Patients can achieve brighter, even-toned, radiant skin. Three treatments are recommended, four weeks apart.
Renew You also has custom facials that fit your specific needs. Their goal for you is youthful, hydrated and healthy-looking skin. You will leave feeling rejuvenated, with a refreshed appearance.
Their injectables will help you achieve a natural smoothness with diminish dynamic lines. Injectables are ideal for the forehead, crow’s feet, lip lines, neck bands and more. Thompson’s expertise in this area can help you achieve youthful results.
Thompson and her husband live in Whitney. Thompson still teaches at Texas Health Huguley Hospital Fort Worth Soutwest and works at both Rio Vista and Whitney ISDs.
“We want people to feel better about themselves,” Thompson said. “And besides, if nothing else, I have these machines and treatments to use for myself!”
Renew You specializes in laser body contouring, skin tightening by radiofrequency, acne clearance, laser hair removal and vein reduction. Call Thompson today and see what state of the art treatments at Renew You can help you feel rejuvenated and looking your best!
Renew You is at 609 Texas 174 in Rio Vista. Call 817-373-5044 for an appointment or visit their website at renewyoupllc.com for more information on their amazing treatments. While you are there, don’t forget to sign up for their newsletter! Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Appointments are preferred.