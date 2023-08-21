There’s one thing Jerry Slaff won’t do when he travels to Edinburgh and Dublin this fall: He promises not to complain.
“We’re hoping to avoid the big push of summer tourists by going in October,” says Slaff, a playwright from Rockville, Md.
But if he doesn’t — if he gets stuck in a long line or has to fight the crowds at the Scottish National Portrait Gallery — he’ll stay quiet. Slaff figures that travelers did plenty of griping this summer and people are tired of it. Also, complaining doesn’t change anything. So why bother?
That’s not the only thing smart travelers aren’t doing this fall. They’re avoiding some popular destinations, as well as shying away from ambitious itineraries and last-minute decisions about their trips. But there is one thing everyone must avoid this fall — and I’ll tell you in a second.
What’s the outlook?
Travel is still expensive and chaotic but this fall travelers will see a little relief from the summer. A new survey by travel insurance company Faye suggests 68% of American travelers plan to go somewhere during the upcoming fall and winter season, down 3% from last year. And half of them plan to leave the country, which is a continuation of a travel trend that started earlier this year.
One of the top travel concerns: high prices. Of those who said they were traveling, 61% said they were worried about inflated fares and rates. Here’s what they can expect:
Airfares are mixed for fall travelers. Domestic ticket prices are down 11% for the third quarter, to an average round-trip fare of $257, according to the airfare app Hopper. If you’re flying to Europe, they’re down only 2% ($813 round-trip), but if you’re headed to Asia, ticket prices are up 4% from last fall ($1,417).
Hotel rates have slipped but remain higher than last fall. The average room rate is $183 this fall, up 11% compared to this time in 2022, but down from summer highs of over $200 per night, says Hopper.
Car rental rates are falling. Preliminary booking data shows a 15% decline in the average car rental rate compared with last fall, says Mark Mannell, CEO of CarRentalSavers.com. Rental rates will average $45 a day, according to Hopper. But the lines at the counter may stay. “Agencies are still understaffed, and we have seen some long lines at locations that serve a lot of International travelers,” warns Mannell.
So it’s a much better time to travel than this hyper-busy summer, as I explain in my free guide to fall travel. But what should you not do when you travel this autumn?
Visit a summer destination
Some travelers try to outsmart the seasonal crowds by booking a traditional summer destination, like a beach, during the fall. Bad idea.
Here’s the one thing you absolutely must not do when you travel this fall
Most importantly, don’t overlook your paperwork. Yeah, it sounds boring, but believe me, it is anything but that when you have a paperwork problem.
Just last week, my sons and I were almost were denied entry into Vietnam. My son had filled out his visa incorrectly — he said his port of entry was Ho Ch Minh City instead of Da Nang — and they nearly turned us away at the border.
Truth is, no one wants to think about paperwork until they have to. And by then it’s often too late. Whether it’s COVID test requirements on a cruise or your passport renewal, paperwork has never been more important. The State Department currently takes 10 to 13 weeks to process a new passport. That means if you don’t have a valid passport now, your fall trip just became a winter trip.
So check your paperwork, and then recheck it. Otherwise, you could end up like me: waiting nervously in a line at customs in Da Nang, and hoping that the customs agent is feeling generous.
Fortunately, she was.