The heat is not finished with us, but football season is here and in Texas that means it is time to tailgate! From pee wee to the pros it is pigskin time and there is no better way to kick off a game than with a giant tailgate party in the parking lot. If your old truck has been around since the Wishbone offense was the rage then you need to come into Jeff England Motor Co. and purchase a quality, pre-owned vehicle.
At Jeff England Motor Co. they love football as much as you. From Friday night to Sunday evening, there is no better time in Texas.
As much as they love football at Jeff England Motor Co., their true passion is quality, preowned vehicles. Long time customers know when they come in they will get the best deal at the right price at Jeff England Motor Co.
Jeff England Motor Co. is different because they aren’t just in the business of selling cars, they are in the business of building relationships. As soon as you step on the lot, you will notice the difference. Jeff England Motor Co. has a great selection of quality, pre-owned cars, trucks and SUVs and if you need financing, they can help with that, even if you have bumps and bruises on your credit. Trade-ins are always welcome and you can be sure to get the best offer on your vehicle. Each vehicle is inspected by the quality-trained mechanics at Jeff England. They have a full service shop to help you keep your car in great shape and well maintained after the sale. Extended warranties are offered on most pre-owned vehicles.
So, remember, if you need a better vehicle for those road games this Fall, go see the fine folks at Jeff England Motor Company. Stop in and talk high school or college football and find the perfect vehicle for you and your family.
Jeff England Motor Co. deals in honesty and integrity. When you buy from them you know you are getting the best deal on the market.
Jeff England Motor Co. is at 1736 N. Main St. in Cleburne. Call 817-558-4466. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Visit their website at jeffenglandautos.com for a look at their inventory and more information.