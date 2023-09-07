For the 11th year in a row Rick’s Automotive, has been voted the No. 1 Auto Repair Shop in Johnson County.
“We know people have choices for their auto repair service, and auto repair technology changes all the time,” said Rick Ruback, owner of Rick’s Automotive and Wrecker Service. “That is why we train and stay up to date on new technologies and services and communicate with our customers. Being knowledgeable and friendly is our goal.”
Rick’s Automotive thinks their customers are the best in Johnson County and they are pleased to know their customers feel the same about them.
At Rick’s Automotive everything they do is geared towards proving their friends and neighbors in Cleburne and Johnson County with the best customer service around. Rick’s Automotive was also voted Best of the Best in Diesel Repair and Rick’s Wrecker Service was voted Best of the Best in Towing Service.
This summer has been especially brutal. Excessive heat can fray anyone’s nerves. It can be especially harsh on your brakes, belts, batteries, coolant and oil.
Bring in your vehicle, gas or diesel, today and have Rick’s expert technicians make sure you aren’t left stranded. If your vehicle does need service, Rick’s Automotive has all the top brands like Motor Craft and AC Delco. A tune up from Rick’s Automotive is like a tall glass of lemonade on a hot summer day. It’s refreshing and invigorating and will keep your vehicle purring along.
While the calendar says September, the temperature still says it is summertime. Bring your car, truck or SUV into Rick’s Automotive today and make sure the blistering summer hasn’t caused undue wear and tear on your vehicle.
Always remember that in the unlucky event that you do find yourself stranded, Rick’s Wrecker Service is the best of the best!
Find out what your friends and neighbors already know, Rick’s Automotive is the best place to go to keep your car, truck or SUV running right. If you don’t believe it, ask your neighbors, they have voted Rick’s the number one auto service center in Johnson County for 11 years running!
Rick’s Automotive is at 1110 N. Main St. in Cleburne. Visit their website at ricks-automotive.com. They can be reached by phone at 817-558-2523. The auto shop is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. Wrecker service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.