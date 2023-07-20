Jeff England Motor Co. has proudly served car and truck buyers in Johnson County for over 20 years but did you know they also sell quality RVs and motorhomes?
At Jeff England RV Sales, they are dedicated to providing customers with a wide variety of fantastic RVs for sale at incredibly affordable prices. This includes outstanding types that they are confident that you will love, including travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers, motorhomes, and so much more.
In 2022, Jeff England Motor Co. was voted the No. 1 Used Car/Truck Dealership and No. 1 Car/Truck Accessories Store in Johnson County. Most of their business comes from folks who have been trading with Jeff England Motor Co. for years but with the incredible growth, prosperity and expansion Cleburne and Johnson County are experiencing they look forward to showing their new neighbors that same old Cleburne hospitality. They off this same outstanding service with their RV and motorhome sales division.
At Jeff England Motor Co. they take nothing for granted. They know you have options and high expectations when purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle and at Jeff England the service doesn’t stop at the sale. Come in and check out their Truck Accessory Showroom where they offer a huge selection of parts in stock or they can usually have them by the next day. Also, Jeff England is a franchised Line-X spray-on bed liner dealer. Call the Truck Accessory department to find out more or to schedule an appointment.
There is a reason why a large percentage of sales at Jeff England is to repeat customers and referrals. Customer satisfaction is the No. 1 priority at Jeff England Motor Co.. They know you have options and high expectations when purchasing a quality pre-owned vehicle. They don’t want to sell you a vehicle, they want to be the dealership you return to time after time. Whether you are in the market for a sports car, luxury car, SUV, foreign or domestic passenger car or truck, and now, RVs and motorhomes, Jeff England will work with you to find the best vehicle for your needs and budget.
At Jeff England Motor Co. their motto has always been, “Fair, honest dependable and hard working, just like you.” They have built their success and reputation on honesty and integrity. At Jeff England Motor Co. they treat you like their neighbor because they are your neighbor, so bring in that old clunker and trade it in for a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV and hit the road with confidence knowing you got the best deal in town.
Jeff England Motor Co. is at 1726 N. Main St. in Cleburne. Call 817-558-4466. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Visit their website at jeffenglandautos.com for a look at their inventory and more information.