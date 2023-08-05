H&E Equipment Services Inc. this week announced that they opened a new branch in Texas. It’s the company’s sixth location in the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.
H&E opened its Cleburne branch, its 23rd rental location in the state of Texas. Since the beginning of the second quarter of this year, H&E has opened seven new branches across the country, two of those in the Lone Star State.
The new facility is at 1800 S. U.S. 171. For information, call 682-413-4100. It includes a fully fenced yard area, offices, and a separate repair shop and carries a variety of construction and general industrial equipment.
“Our new Cleburne facility is in the southwest corner of the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex, creating a diamond network of locations with our existing branches in Aledo, Fort Worth and Dallas. With this addition, H&E extends its coverage for customers farther west to Stephenville and Brownwood, keeping in stride with local growth,” Branch Manager Cody Leigh said. “Cleburne is a transportation hub, so getting to job sites will be easy with our facility and yard close to many thoroughfares. We’re just south of Highway 67, directly between state roads 171 and 174, and close to Interstate 35. We can source additional fleet from other branches to make sure our customers across the metro area have what they need.”
The Cleburne branch specializes in the rental of aerial lifts, earthmoving equipment, telescopic forklifts, compaction equipment, generators, light towers, compressors and more and represents the following manufacturers: Allmand, Atlas Copco, Bomag, Case, Club Car, Cushman, Doosan, Gehl, Generac Mobile, Genie, Hamm, Hilti, Husqvarna, JCB, JLG, John Deere, Kobelco, Kubota, LayMor, Ledwell, Lincoln Electric, Link-Belt Excavators, MEC, Miller, Multiquip, Polaris, Sany, Skyjack, SkyTrak, Sullair, Sullivan-Palatek, Tag, Towmaster, Unicarriers, Wacker Neuson, Yanmar and others.