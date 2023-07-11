The heat is brutal this year, even for Texas. Rick’s Automotive and Wrecker reminds everyone to be careful out there. Stay hydrated, take care of any outdoor pets and don’t forget to care for your car in all this heat. Normal engine temperatures can reach 190 to 225 degrees. Imagine what it could reach if you don’t have the proper coolant.
When you bring your car or truck in to Rick’s for an A/C checkup, even if your A/C system is running fine, the expert technicians at Rick’s will give your vehicle a thorough inspection that could save you hundreds down the road.
The A/C system on newer cars and trucks are more complicated than ever. Putting too much or too little refrigerant and/or refrigerant oil can damage your A/C system. Due to EPA restrictions and requirements, even knowing which refrigerant your car needs can get complicated.
You will want Rick’s to inspect your vehicles cooling system along with the A/C system because the Texas heat is not just hard on you and your family but can also damage your vehicle. Using the wrong coolant in your engine can corrode the system and do major damage to your engine. While modern vehicles are more efficient and dependable than ever, regular preventive maintenance performed by skilled, trained auto technicians is the best and most cost effective way to get the most from your car or truck.
If you suffer from allergies have the technicians at Rick’s check your cabin air filter as well. Rick’s Automotive has a camera that can look at the evaporator to check for dirt and dust. Having it cleaned will remove any dirt or pollen out of the passenger compartment.
“We can remove the pollen and dirt from your evaporator and show you a before and after photos,” Ruback said.
Rick’s Automotive has been servicing AC systems for 40 years and have ASE Master Techs to keep you running cool.
Before you head out of town on vacation, have the Master Technicians at Rick’s check out your coolant system and perform a battery check. The summer heat is hard on batteries and you’ll want to know you have the proper mix of coolant for your specific vehicle.
Don’t forget Rick’s has the only ADAS Calibration shop in Cleburne. ADAS stands for Advanced Driver Assistance System. ADAS is designed to prevent deaths and injuries by reducing the number of car accidents and the serious impact of those that cannot be avoided.
“ADAS makes driving safer by scanning the road ahead, helping you avoid hazards,” Ruback said.
Rick’s new ADAS Calibration Shop is 2,000 square feet, air-conditioned and has all the proper protocols for ADAS Calibrations. If your vehicle is in need of ADAS calibration you no longer need to drive a long distance. They are happy to serve you.
Rick’s Automotive is at 1110 N. Main St. in Cleburne. Visit their website at ricks-automotive.com. They can be reached by phone at 817-558-2523. The auto shop is open from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Wrecker service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.