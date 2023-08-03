The heat this summer has been oppressive and curtailed many outdoor activities. There isn’t much that can be done about the heat, however, there are plenty of things to do indoors with family and friends unless back and neck pain has laid you up.
If you are one of the millions of Texans who suffer from chronic and severe neck and back pain it doesn’t matter what the temperature is indoors or out, being active and enjoying time with the family is out of the question.
“We have seen dramatic improvement in back and neck pain using regular chiropractic care and spinal decompression,” said Dr. Glen Tessman, D.C.
Nonsurgical spinal decompression is a type of motorized traction that may help relieve back pain. Spinal decompression works by gently stretching the spine. That changes the force and position of the spine. This change takes pressure off the spinal disks, which are gel-like cushions between the bones in your spine, by creating negative pressure in the disc. As a result, bulging or herniated disks may retract, taking pressure off nerves and other structures in your spine. This in turn, helps promote movement of water, oxygen, and nutrient-rich fluids into the disks so they can heal.
Nonsurgical spinal decompression has been successfully used treat back or neck pain or sciatica, which is pain, weakness, or tingling that extends down the leg, bulging or herniated disks or degenerative disk disease, worn spinal joints, sometimes called posterior facet syndrome and injured or diseased spinal nerve roots.
“Nothing in the body happens without involvement of the spine,” Tessman said. “Any impact to the body sufficient to cause more than a minor injury will involve the skeletal structure in general, and the spine in particular.”
Chiropractic care from Greater Health and Rehabilitation can be effective in the treatment of chronic back and neck pain that results from nervous system irritation, injury or damage due to its action on the nerve roots with the additional advantage of a low risk profile. No drugs mean no drug side effects. Back and neck pain sufferers, no matter the source, may find chiropractic just the right therapy for long-term pain management, and perhaps even the elimination of pain.
If you have been handling your back pain by taking shots, prescription drugs, or just been staying in bed too much because it’s the only place the pain is reduced, come talk to Tessman and his staff today and discover what alternatives are available to alleviate your pain and return you to an active, healthy lifestyle so you can get back to enjoying all your favorite summertime activities with your friends and family.
Greater Health and Rehabilitation is at 201 N. Ridgeway Drive. Call 817-641-9700 for information and appointments. If you would like to learn more about chiropractic care visit their website at greaterhealthandrehab.com or follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/greaterhealthandrehab.