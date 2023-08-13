Bealls, Inc., which owns Burkes Outlet, has announced that the Burkes Outlet store at 1615 W. Henderson St. in Cleburne has been renamed bealls.
The company is retiring the Burkes name and dropping the word Outlet at all 83 of its Texas stores to support its continued growth nationally. There are no planned changes to staffing at the Cleburne location which opened in May 2022.
“We’re making this change to unify our brand so it’s easier for our guests to find us across the country and because some people think the word “outlet” implies seconds or excess merchandise,” District Manager Amy Tucker said. “Our stores are stocked with first quality brand name apparel, home and beauty products for the family.”
Bealls, Inc. is a century old retailer that has grown from its Florida roots to more than 600 stores in 23 states operating as Beall Florida, bealls, Home Centric and Rugged Earth Outfitters.
Burkes Outlet gift cards, credit cards and rewards points will be honored at bealls locations. For information, contact the store at 817-556-9399