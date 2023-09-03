Brookshire Grocery Co. is celebrating its 95th anniversary, with special events and offers planned for customers and employee-partners throughout September. At Brookshire’s stores, this will include featured products with a special 95 cents price and additional YourPoints for customers each ad week.
For 95 years, the family-owned and led company has strived to remain true to the strong values of its founder. These include remarkable customer service, clean stores, fresh products and strong community support.
Through the years, BGC has grown to become a leading regional grocery retailer with 17,500 employees and more than 205 store locations in four states. Stores operate under the banners of Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, FRESH by Brookshire’s and Reasor’s.
BGC was founded by Wood T. Brookshire, along with his wife, Louise, in 1928 with the opening of their first small, 25 x 100-foot store in downtown Tyler, Texas.
“My grandparents were committed to serving their neighbors and community through the grocery business,” said Brad Brookshire, chairman and CEO. “All these years later, this is still at the core of who we are and how we operate as a company. We are excited to be celebrating our 95th anniversary and look forward to serving customers and communities for many years to come.”
The company will also celebrate and promote National Family Meals Month, an industry-wide initiative each September to help raise awareness of the benefits of family meals.
BGC will also recognize National Truck Drivers Appreciation Week Sept. 10-16, celebrating its professional truck drivers for their vital role and commitment to safety. The company is also commemorating National Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15.
Registration is open at BGCracing.com for Brookshire’s and Super 1 Foods seventh annual Heroes Run, a benefit race with a half marathon, 5K and Kids 1K, set for Oct. 21 in Bossier City, Lousiana.