The extensive Eyewear Gallery at Cleburne Eye Clinic offers style for every taste. With over 1,000 frames in stock, they can offer everything from the latest designer fashions and budgets for every pocketbook.
If you are in need of safety or sports eyewear, or just want a bold new look, the Cleburne Eye Clinic has all you need. Today’s frames come in a wide variety of materials, from the most durable plastics to the almost indestructible titanium. Their opticians will educate you on which styles and materials might best fit your vision needs and activities.
The Cleburne Eye Clinic’s team of certified opticians will keep you abreast of the latest lens innovations. From progressive (no-line) bifocals to anti-reflective treatments, to polarized sun lenses, to the thinnest and lightest lens materials, they will help you select the lens options that best fit your lifestyle and vision requirements.
The Cleburne Eye Clinic has partnered with HOYA to provide the most innovative optical lenses on the market. Certified opticians will take your specific needs into consideration. Over the past two years, there has been a revolution in the computer-controlled lathe process used in making optical lenses. Problems with glare at night, eyestrain on the computer, and difficulty reading at near distances are virtually a thing of the past with the next generation HOYA Mystyle lenses. And with their on-site trace-and-transmit technology, your new glasses will be ready in record time.
Cleburne Eye Clinic Eyewear Gallery carries designer frames from Rayban, Oakley, Scott HarrisMaui Jim, Tiffany, Caviar, Chopard, Nine West, Vera Wang and many others.
The Cleburne Eye Clinic has been serving the needs of Johnson and the surrounding counties for over six decades. They are also experts in the realm of contact lenses. Did you know new advancements in contact lens design make it possible to correct almost anyone’s vision with contacts? The Cleburne Eye Clinic welcomes the opportunity to assist in helping you see better, more comfortably, or simply change or enhance your eye color.
Come be a part of over 60 years of tradition. Make an appointment or drop by today. The Cleburne Eye Clinic is at 839 N. Nolan River Road in Cleburne. Call them at 817-645-2411. Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Visit their website at greateyedoctor.com.