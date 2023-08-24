Comprehensive care extends far beyond what Arlington Orthopedic Associates specialists do for their patients. The doctors and staff are appreciative of the opportunities they are given to reach out and give back to the community where not only their patients, staff and physicians live and work, but also to our neighbors who live farther away.
Giving back to the communities we reside in has always been prioritized at Arlington Orthopedic Associates. Their practice often makes generous donations of time, services, supplies and equipment to deserving charities and organizations across North Texas. In addition to giving back to those in need, many of their physicians are actively involved with international charities, providing life-changing medical care for patients in Central America.
Many of AOA’s staff and physicians have a heart for giving that knows no physical bounds. Two of AOA’s Orthopedic surgeons, Dr. Jay Pond and Dr. Mark Woolf have worked with Faith in Practice for several years. Woolf served as a mission coordinator for a trip to Guatemala. The team included five AOA professionals who dedicated a week to seeing upwards of 60 cases each day. Several cases include patients in need of hip replacement, knee replacement, hip libral tears, and rotator cuff repair.
Throughout AOA’s involvement with Faith in Practice, they have frequently provided a large percentage of the funding for the supplies and medicines needed to make each trip a success. Their staff and providers go above and beyond to offer whatever is needed to whoever is in need without hesitation.
AOA Orthopedic Specialists is proud to provide significant support to multiple local organizations across North Texas and are dedicated to improving access to quality healthcare in their surrounding communities. They help these charities fill the gap in services designed for local residents without insurance or the means to access healthcare. A few of the local charities AOA supports include The Boys and Girls Club of Arlington, Mission Arlington, Project Access of Tarrant County, Young Life and Mansfield Cares.
Dr. Frank J. Rodriguez Jr. is one of the many talented doctors at AOA. Rodriguez specializes in sports medicine and joint replacement. Rodriguez can help you recover from your orthopedic injury. Leading an active life can be good for both your health and your wellbeing. The AOA orthopedic specialists like Rodriguez can help you to quickly and safely embrace the activities you love once again.
AOA has seven clinics spread throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex, four physical therapy centers and a state-of-the-art surgical facility. AOA boasts 28 physicians trained in every orthopedic sub-specialty. No matter your orthopedic need, Arlington Orthopedic Associates can help.
