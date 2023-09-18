Cleburne property owners can look forward to a 10.8% cut in their property tax rates going into the new fiscal year.
The Cleburne City Council on Tuesday a 6 cent reduction in the property tax rate for the city’s new fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1.
The current tax rate, 64 cents per $100 of valuation, will drop to 58 cents per $100. City leaders credit the ability to lower the tax rate to conservative budgeting and growth.
Council members on Tuesday also approved the city’s new $150,760,599 budget, which includes raises for city employees as well as the hiring of 15 new full and part-time city positions.
The budget also funds substantial investments in street work, water and wastewater projects, city facilities and purchase of vehicles and equipment.
Among the new position hires are three new firefighters.
A partial list of planned projects include east side drainage projects, several miles of street improvements and upgrades to Splash Station, the Cleburne Youth Sports Complex and other facilities.
Because of property valuations, new construction and other factors, the city will realize increased revenues in the upcoming fiscal year over the current year even with the decreased tax rate, Cleburne Finance Director Rhonda Daugherty said.
“The [58 cents per $100] tax rate is lower than the current fiscal year,” Daugherty said. “However, the total appraised values increased by 19.1% producing a property tax revenue increase of $920,323, including $513,490 from new construction.”
The Central Appraisal District, not the city of Cleburne, set appraisal values.
Under the new budget, the city will collect about $97.8 million compared to the $90.3 collected in the current year.
Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain commended city staff for their hard work toward preparing a fiscally sound budget that meets needs.
“We’re putting our money in what’s really important,” Cain said. “People and property.”
Councilman Derek Weathers agreed.
“The numbers show our focus on our people and the taxpayers’ property,” Weathers said. “I think it’s important to note that it also takes into account that we need to look to our future and plan for that. We live within our means and cash fund the projects that we can and our staff does an amazing job.”
Because of the city’s ability to cash fund numerous projects, substantial taxpayer money that otherwise would have gone toward payments and interests on bonds have been saved, City Manager Steve Polasek said.
“During my years on council, this is the best staff I’ve seen here,” Councilman John Warren said.
Council members also approved awards of a Downtown Building Rehabilitation grant and a Downtown Facade grant in the amounts of $25,000 and $5,000 respectively.
Both were awarded DP Thrift LLC, a group who recently purchased the former Cleburne Masonic Lodge building at 107 S. Caddo St. The building formerly house the Yale Theatre.
The group plan to renovate the building into the administrative offices of AlevCare Hospice with a portion of the building to house an AlevCare Home Store.
The city grants encourage interior and exterior renovations of downtown properties and, city officials say, have greatly helped downtown revitalization efforts.