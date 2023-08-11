A proposed budget presented by Cleburne City Manager Steve Polasek on Tuesday includes a 10.18% property tax rate cut.
The budget, if adopted as proposed, will lower the current rate of 64 cents per $100 of property valuation to $58 cents per $100.
“Over a five year period, we were at 80 cents then, we’re now proposing to drop to 58 cents,” Polasek said.
Although the Cleburne City Council won’t officially vote on the tax rate or budget until September, council on Tuesday approved a resolution supporting an intent to adopt the 58 cent rate.
“This is not a vote on the tax rate,” Cleburne Mayor Scott Cain said. “Basically, this is saying we’re not going to set a rate higher than 58 cents. But it still gives us the ability between now and the official vote on the rate to go with another rate.”
The 58 cent rate, Polasek said, sufficiently funds needed purchases and services and then some.
“Even with the proposed 6 cent reduction we project an increase in ad valorem tax revenues over the current year because of new construction and other factors,” Polasek said.
The budget as proposed, excluding reserve funds, totals $150,760,599.
“That’s the largest budget Cleburne’s ever had to my knowledge,” Polasek said. “I’m thinking we’ll be saying that again in the years to come because Cleburne is getting bigger and growing.”
Such growth, for now at least, affords the benefit of funding numerous projects with cash which, because debt doesn’t have to be issued and interest paid, results in large savings of taxpayer funds.
“The reason we’ve been able to cash fund so many projects is primarily because we’re conservative in our budgeting,” Polasek said. “We tend to budget revenue projections less than we actually end up getting and we’re also conservative in our expenditures. The growth we’ve seen over the last several years absolutely plays into that two and those together have allowed us to cash fund a number of projects.”
While the future is uncertain, growth generally builds upon growth, Polasek added.
“The infrastructure and things we’ve built builds on future growth,” Polasek said. “The more growth we have, the more that gives us the ability to pay cash for projects in the future.”
At least to a large extent.
“Now, we’re not going to be able to cash fund or way out of everything or never have to issue new debt. But, the more we can cash fund, the less debt we have to issue and obviously, by not having to pay interest or at least as much interest, we’re saving taxpayers a lot of money.”
The upcoming budget year, which begins Oct. 1, contains no new ad valorem or enterprise fund debt issuance as proposed and includes a $442,000 decrease in general fund debt service as old debts roll off.
The proposed budget calls for $5.6 million worth of street maintenance and repair as well as additional infrastructure projects. The city spent about $5 million in street projects this year.
Polasek highlighted the fact that Cleburne, unlike several other cities, offers several property tax exemptions such as homestead exemptions and exemptions for disabled veterans and residents 65 or older.
In addition to street projects, the proposed budget calls for ongoing water and wastewater projects, purchase of new city vehicles, employee raises and the hiring of several new employees.
Cleburne Councilman Derek Weathers suggested going with the No New Revenue tax rate of 56 cents per $100 over the proposed Voter Approval tax rate of 58 cents per $100.
Doing so would drop city projected revenues by about $619,000.
“Every penny we can give back to the taxpayer we should,” Weathers said. “Especially this year.”
Cain and others on the council voiced approval for lowering tax rates, but stressed the importance of adequately funding necessary city needs and services both now and into the future.
“A short-term gain could become a long-term pain,” Cain said. “We may save taxpayers a little today, but over the next 10 years end up costing them five times as much.”
Others on council agreed.
“I don’t want to sacrifice the future to save $3 now for taxpayers but end up costing them more in the future,” Councilman Blake Jones said.
The city is doing their part to save taxpayers money, Polasek said.
“We’re not the tax problem,” Polasek said. “The tax problem, at the end of the day, is at the state level.”
Cain agreed. He called tax reform proposals voters throughout the state will weigh in on in November a start but called upon residents throughout the state to continue to hold state legislators to continuing to work to fix the “broken tax system.”
